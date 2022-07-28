Green Bay Packers training camp has only just gotten underway, but already there’s a young rookie who is making plays and dropping jaws at practice. Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has lit up the field during the first few days of camp, drawing massive praise from media members for his incredible pass-catching skills. Via Andy Herman, Doubs has been the biggest surprise of the start of Packers training camp, having turned in back-to-back terrific days.

It took Romeo Doubs all of 2 training camp days to realize he can hang with the ones in the NFL. We’ll see if he can continue in pads and when games start, but wow what a start. https://t.co/JSfhuGQogb — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) July 28, 2022

Doubs was the Packers’ fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, selected with the 132nd overall pick. The former Nevada product stands in at 6-foot-2 with a 200 lbs frame. With Christian Watson starting camp on the PUP list due to an apparent knee injury, it’s been Doubs that has been drawing praise among the Packers’ wide receivers.

While at Nevada, Doubs played four seasons for the Wolfpack. During his senior campaign, the 22-year-old hauled in 80 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdown receptions. It was his second consecutive season with more than 1,000 yards, and he combined for 20 touchdowns in his final two years at Nevada.

Aaron Rodgers may just have a new top target on his hands if Doubs can continue to impress. Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, fans were expecting Allen Lazard to take over the WR1 role. While that’s still the most likely outcome, Doubs may be giving him a run for his money as he works his way up the depth chart.

It’ll take more than two days of camp for Doubs to lock down the role he’s seeking, but to say he’s off to a strong start would be an understatement. Fans should definitely have the 22-year-old on their radar going forwards, as he could end up being the steal of the draft for the Packers.