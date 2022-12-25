By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While the Green Bay Packers have had a streak of good fortune in recent weeks, Aaron Rodgers wants his teammates to know that the job is far from over.

The Packers won their third straight game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, with fourth-quarter picks from Jaire Alexander, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas allowing them to hold on and win despite the offense struggling to score.

Rodgers is definitely happy to see the Packers win all their December games, but at 7-8 on the season, they need to win their final two games as well in order to have a shot at making the postseason.

“Considering where we were two weeks ago, a lot has happened in our favor. We played meaningful games in December and we won all three of those. Now we’re playing meaningful games in January and got to win those,” Rodgers said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Of course it won’t be easy for the Packers. They will be playing the 12-3 Minnesota Vikings who are already through the playoffs, and the 7-8 Detroit Lions who are also hunting for a postseason spot. With that, Aaron Rodgers and co. will certainly need that wave of good fortune to continue if they are to make it five wins in a row to end the regular season.

Not to mention that the Packers lost to the Vikings (23-7) in their Week 1 game and to the Lions (15-9) in Week 9.