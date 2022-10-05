Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.

Aaron Rodgers was asked today if emergence of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson might make him want to play longer. He mentioned a number of factors in his decision — physical, mental, personnel. "Seeing the development of those guys can't help but be a part of the decision." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 5, 2022

In addition to discussing mental, physical, and personnel factors, Rodgers was candid about Doubs and Watson’s impact on his future retirement decision.

“Seeing the development of those guys can’t help but be a part of the decision,” Rodgers said of Doubs and Watson.

The Packers shockingly opted against drafting a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft despite the clear desire from Aaron Rodgers for the team to invest in skill position players. They addressed their need at wide receiver early into the second round, however, selecting Watson with the 34th overall pick in the draft. Despite his draft pedigree, it was Romeo Doubs stealing headlines throughout training camp.

Doubs, who was drafted in the fourth round (132nd overall) has been one of Rodgers’ favorite targets early on in 2022. Through his first four games, Doubs has 19 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Watson, on the other hand, rushed for his first touchdown in Week 4 and has six receptions for 53 yards on the season.

The emergence of the two rookies as focal points in the Packers’ offense has apparently given Aaron Rodgers pause about his future retirement and may have him considering ways to extend his career by a few more years as Doubs and Watson continue to develop.