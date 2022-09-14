Aaron Rodgers’ promise to Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs after Week 1 loss to Vikings

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers rookie wide receivers are having a difficult time getting on the same page. Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson are full of potential but are yet to make an impact.

During the Packers’ week one loss to the Vikings, this was on full display. In the first target of his career, Christian Watson dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown reception.

Will we look back on this play as a cute anecdote or will it be emblematic of his play? The cool part is Christian Watson gets to decide but you don't just dust Patrick Peterson and Harrison Smith if you're a bum. pic.twitter.com/b0BFlh6NAV — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) September 12, 2022

Watson finished the day with just two receptions for 34 receiving yards.

Fellow rookie receiver Romeo Doubs also struggled in his first game. He recorded four receptions for 37 yards. His role within the offense seemed slightly bigger for the moment.

Romeo Doubs on the trick play, with Aaron Rodgers getting out in front to block 🏈pic.twitter.com/dS2UFCNzY0 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 11, 2022

During a conversation with reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers took the time to talk about his young pass catchers.

According to USA Today Packers beat writer Ryan Wood, Rodgers stated, “These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it. I’m going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them”

Aaron Rodgers is optimistic rookie WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs will develop: "These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it. I'm going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them" — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 14, 2022

Many of the mishaps that Doubs and Watson had in week 1 came down to errors on their part. Whether it be dropped passes or wrong routes, the two had a difficult time in their first regular season game.

But both wide receivers are full of potential. And both Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are aware of this.

Throughout training camp, Rodgers raved about both Doubs and Watson on several occasions. Given time, both could develop into very talented pass catchers.

Based on his quotes, Rodgers is prepared to put in the extra work to get both of them up to speed. Coming off of their very lopsided week 1 loss, they will need to be better. The Packers go up against their oldest rival the Chicago Bears on Sunday night football. And everyone around the league will be watching.