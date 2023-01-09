By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season ends with a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions. They failed to clinch the postseason with a win on their home turf and now will spend another offseason wondering what Aaron Rodgers will do.

Rodgers was close to calling it quits with the Packers last offseason before eventually deciding to come back. Now, he is going to take some time to come to his decision over whether to play in the 2023 season, according to Jim Trotter of the NFL website.

“I need to get away and contemplate those things,” Aaron Rodgers said, via the NFL website. “Those are real to me. I have a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in this league, but I’m also a realist and I understand where we are as a team. We’re a young team, and there could be some change with some of the older guys. It could be time to step away. But, I could take some time and say, ‘Hell, no. I need to get back out there and go on another run.’”

Rodgers doesn’t want to hold the Packers captive as he weighs his options. He put together a rough 2022 season, leading the 8-9 Packers with just 3,695 passing yards and 26 touchdowns as well as 12 interceptions. The Green Bay offense spent a big portion of the season trying to come together but ultimately couldn’t gel well enough to make it to the playoffs. The decision from Rodgers will be extremely important for the organization’s future.