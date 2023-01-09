By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers.

The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.

“I’m not gonna hold ’em hostage,” Rodgers said of his upcoming decision, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

It will definitely be interesting to see what Aaron Rodgers will do. His future with the team was one of the main talking points heading to the 2022 season, but he opted to stay with the Packers. After a rather chaotic year that saw them stage a late comeback only to fall short in the end, he may have doubts about staying in Green Bay or even continue playing.

The good thing is the Packers should be able to know early what Rodgers plans to do. Even if he decides to call it a career or join a team with a good chance of contending for the Super Bowl, at least Green Bay would be able to work quickly to find a suitable replacement for him.

For now, the Packers and their fan base will have to be patient while waiting for Rodgers’ decision.