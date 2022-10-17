Aaron Rodgers sends stern message to Packers front office ahead of trade deadline

The Green Bay Packers just lost again on Sunday and now sit at 3-3 on the season. Aaron Rodgers and the offense had a brutal day and their struggles continue, which makes one think this team could be very active at the trade deadline.

Well, if you’re asking Rodgers, he fully expects GM Brian Gutekunst to be making some moves by November 1st:

“There’s the possibility if certain guys emerge of us having a chance to make a run. I know Brian believes the same thing,” Rodgers said, per Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “But if there’s an opportunity, I would expect that Brian will be in the mix.”

There were always question marks around this group after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Scantling-Valdes left in the offseason. Unfortunately, the likes of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson haven’t exactly produced. To be honest, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t exactly have a top target, but Allen Lazard is the most reliable one right now.

To put it into perspective, the Packers rank 14th in total yards and 18th in passing yards. They’re also 24th in points with just 17.8 per game. There is one WR in particular who could be available for Green Bay and that’s Panthers star Robbie Anderson, who got into a heated argument with his assistant coach on Sunday and was sent to the locker room. He’s likely on his way out. Perhaps the Packers could benefit from his availability and it would give Aaron Rodgers another weapon out wide who is a proven player in this league. He just needs a top-tier QB throwing him passes.

Nevertheless, it appears the team will be active in a couple of weeks here.