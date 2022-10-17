The Green Bay Packers have now started the 2022 season with a mediocre 3-3 record after a brutal 27-10 loss to the New York Jets in Week 6. It’s time to look at some Packers Week 6 takeaways from this ugly defeat.

Green Bay has been one of the top teams in the league over the past few seasons, but the absence of Davante Adams has played a key role in the offense’s struggles. The Packers couldn’t get anything to click against the Jets offensively in a second straight loss.

The defense also disappointed once again, as they have not been able to be the top unit that was expected. Their run defense has struggled and will continue to cause problems if they don’t improve.

With that said, here are three takeaways from the Packers’ Week 6 loss against the Jets.

3. Packers need to get Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon going

It’s not surprising that the Packers’ offense has been different this season without Adams. Heading into the season, many expected Green Bay to have a more run-heavy scheme featuring the talented running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. That has not been the case and wasn’t again versus the Jets, even though it was supposed to be a focus of the game plan.

Against the Jets, Dillon rushed for 41 yards on 10 carries, while Jones rushed for 19 yards on nine attempts. Jones contributed 25 yards in the receiving game and Dillon hauled in four passes for 11 yards.

Neither of them reached the end zone on Sunday, and that will not get it done for the Packers to be competitive. Jones and Dillon are two of the top weapons in Green Bay’s offense, and it will be up to head coach Matt LaFleur to get them going.

2. The run defense needs drastic improvement

A common theme for the Packers’ defense is their rushing defense struggling. Many thought the additions of first-round picks Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt would solve the problem, but it hasn’t so far, with Wyatt barely playing. Pairing Walker and Wyatt with established stars De’Vondre Campbell and Kenny Clark looked fantastic on paper. However, it has not led to results, as New York ran all over the Packers’ defense.

The Jets rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, led by rookie running back Breece Hall. Hall rushed 20 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. Green Bay has struggled at setting the edge, leading to running lanes for opposing teams.

The Packers have the talent on the roster to stop the run, but it will come down to the scheme and getting more production out of the players.

1. Packers need to acquire a WR1

For years, Green Bay had one of the top wideouts in the league with Adams on the roster. After the offseason trade that sent him to the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay has had a difficult time replacing his production. Allen Lazard has been the top wideout for the Pack, and he has put up solid numbers. However, he can not get consistently open as much as other teams’ top wideouts.

Rookie Romeo Doubs has been a good playmaker, but he is still developing a rhythm in the NFL. Injuries have also struck the already thin wide receiver room, with Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins missing time. Randall Cobb will be joining that list as he suffered an ankle injury in the loss to New York.

Tight end Robert Tonyan led the team in receiving in this contest, as he caught 10 passes for 90 yards. If he can get back to the way he played in 2020, it will be a big boost for the offense.

Regardless, if Green Bay wants to be a contender, they will need to add a dynamic receiver to the offense. They have been linked to multiple players, including Odell Beckham Jr., Robbie Anderson, and Desean Jackson.

Beckham is the most notable player on this list, but his timetable is unclear following his torn ACL in the Super Bowl. Anderson could be an intriguing candidate as he is a deep threat, which Green Bay needs. The Carolina Panthers have put multiple players on the trade block after firing head coach Matt Rhule. Anderson also had some issues with the coaching staff in the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, leading to an early exit. This could most certainly lead to Anderson being on the move to his next team.

Panthers coaching staff asked Robbie Anderson to leave the game after getting into a heated discussion with Panthers' WR coach (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/ePFgPqXpWj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2022

Jackson is another possible route the Packers could go. The veteran wide receiver is interested in playing for them or returning to the Philadelphia Eagles.

DeSean Jackson says he's not retired 👀 The veteran WR added that he would like to play for the Eagles or Packers (via @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/SaV106Ptlx — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 14, 2022

Whatever way the Packers go, it is important to add depth and improve their wide receiver corps.

Following back-to-back losses, the Packers will take on the Washington Commanders on the road. It is an early must-win game, as the Packers will then take on one of the league’s best teams in the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.