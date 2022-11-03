Despite rumblings that the team would look to acquire some players to bolster the offense, the Green Bay Packers opted to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. According to Pro Football Talk, quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed understanding of the outcome. In an interview on Wednesday, the four-time NFL MVP shared his feelings on the subject.

“My hopes are always up in life,” said Rodgers. “I’m an optimist. And obviously, the compensation for whatever players we were going after just didn’t make sense. So I trust [general manager] Brian [Gutekunst]. We had some good conversations. I know that we were in on some things, and it obviously just didn’t pan out.”

Thus far in 2022, the 3-5 Packers are still hanging tough in second place in the NFC North, though a Rodgers-led offense that ranks seventh-worst in the NFL in scoring is less than ideal. In addition, many observers point to the wide receiver position as one of the critical areas of need for the Packers, especially with recent injuries to players like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Still, Rodgers is glad to see Gutenkunst did not facilitate a sell-off and trade assets.

“We didn’t subtract, either,” Rodgers shared. “I think that’s a really important point to make. So obviously, the organization . . . believes that we have the right guys in place to win. There’s no tanking, there’s no rebuild. This is the team that is expected to get the job done.”

Next up on the schedule for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers is a road game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Week 9.