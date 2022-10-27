The Green Bay Packers injury report paints a murky picture for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of Week 8’s primetime showdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. According to Pro Football Talk, wide receiver Allen Lazard, still nursing a shoulder injury sustained in Week 7’s loss to the Washington Commanders, does not believe he will suit up against the Bills.

When asked about the injury, Lazard lightheartedly shared that he heard a “snap, crackle and pop” in his left shoulder, joking that “the three Rice Krispie men showed up, too.”

This news fits into the giant puzzle of quarterback Aaron Rodgers figuring out who he can reliably trust to get the ball to amid the team’s offensive struggles. The displeasure felt by the former Super Bowl champion gunslinger has been a topic of discussion swirling around lately, specifically concerning scathing remarks Rodgers made in a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” said Rodgers. “Gotta start cutting some reps.”

With the Allen Lazard injury likely keeping him out and veteran receiver Randall Cobb on IR with an ankle injury, the list of available pass-catchers with experience ahead of Sunday may be small. As a result, Rodgers will have to, literally and figuratively, put faith in the hands of his young receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. For context, of the 1597 yards that Rodgers has thrown for in 2022, Doubs and Watson have combined for fewer than 300 receiving yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Will Rodgers and the Packers be able to right the ship on the road and take down the Buffalo Bills?