The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams in the offseason, but they already have a new darling at wide receiver. 2022 fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has earned rave reviews from observers at their training camp. This early into camp, Doubs has seemingly solidified his spot on the team’s pecking order.

On Saturday, Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers talked about Romeo Doubs’ breakout during training camp. A-Rod found it hard to fathom why Doubs fell all the way to them in the fourth round of the draft. Nonetheless, he is thankful for that, as the rookie has been electric for them in training camp. (via USA Today)

“Romeo Doubs has had a really nice start to the camp,” Rodgers said. “He’s been getting a lot of attention based on some of the plays he’s made… It’s surprising how many teams passed on him. Whatever reason it was, we all feel really good about Romeo and the start he’s gotten off to.”

Doubs was taken by the Packers with the 132rd pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Much of the talk about the new receivers on the team was initially centered on second-round pick Christian Watson. However, Doubs immediately proved that he belongs on this roster after an impressive first few days at the Packers’ training camp.

The next goal for Romeo Doubs now is to show that he can ball out against other NFL teams on the big stage. The Packers will be facing the 49ers two weeks from now in their first preseason match. If all goes well for Doubs, he could shoot his way to the top of the wide receiver pecking order in no time.