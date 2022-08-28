It feels like a long time ago now, but remember the whole Aaron Rodgers “immunized” fiasco? As a refresher: the Green Bay Packers QB said that he was “immunized” prior to the 2021 season. As it turns out, though, immunization is different from vaccination. Rodgers was forced to miss one game due to the NFL’s COVID protocols.

At the time, fans speculated on whether Rodgers intentionally tried to skirt the league’s COVID protocols. Well, based on the Packers’ recent comments, that might just be the case. In another appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Aaron Rodgers said that he intentionally used the word immunized and hoped no one would notice. (via Dov Kleiman)

Aaron Rodgers went on the Joe Rogan podcast. Rodgers explained how he purposely tricked the media by saying he was "Immunized." "I had come to the conclusion that I was going to say, ‘I’ve been immunized’." "I thought there was a possibility that… they didn’t follow up.” pic.twitter.com/x6LXma0xmQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

To his credit, Aaron Rodgers’ “immunization” plan worked for a while. Many people in the league were convinced that the Packers QB was indeed vaccinated against COVID-19. It wasn’t until Rodgers’ bout with COVID-19 that fans caught on to his plan. Fans wondered, “If Rodgers was vaccinated, why is he following the unvaccinated player protocol for COVID-positive players?”.

Since then, Rodgers has gotten a lot of flak for his stance on the vaccine AND his decision to deceive Packers fans of his true status. Rodgers doesn’t seem to be bothered by it, though, standing firm on his beliefs and even doubling down on it at times.

Packers fans are hoping that they don’t get another repeat of the whole Rodgers-immunization saga. The team doesn’t need any more distractions to their season, not after they lost multiple key pieces in the offseason. It’s already going to be an uphill battle for them: they don’t need drama to engulf the team even more.