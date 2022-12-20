By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

For Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers, there is no question who are the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

When asked about his Top 5 QBs of all time on Serge Ibaka’s “How Hungry Are You?” show, Rodgers didn’t hesitate in his answer. However, while he initially refused to put his name on the list, Ibaka forced him to do it and so he ended up naming just four.

Rodgers immediately mentioned Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady before naming NFL icons Joe Montana, Steve Young and Brett Favre.

While Aaron Rodgers has been often outshined by Tom Brady in the past, it is clear he has nothing but respect for the living legend. Furthermore, there is no doubt that the Packers QB has huge admiration for Brett Favre, who was Green Bay’s QB before he arrived and took over the franchise.

Joe Montana is an obvious pick of course, though some would probably wonder why he put Steve Young so high on his list.

Naturally, some would probably take offense on the fact that he didn’t even consider the likes of Johnny Unitas, Peyton Manning and more. But perhaps had he not been forced to be in the Top 5, he would have mentioned them.

Then again, everybody has their own opinions and varying standards when it comes to deciding their GOATs for any position or any sport. With that said, all things considered, Rodgers’ picks aren’t that bad since all the players he mentioned are at least considered to be among the Top 10 QBs of all time.