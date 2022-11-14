Published November 14, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers can now breathe a sigh of relief after he helped propel the Green Bay Packers to a crucial win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

The Packers QB admitted that losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 9–which was their fifth straight loss and dropped them to 3-6 on the season–was really the rock bottom for the Packers. He expressed his disappointment for their past performances, though he emphasized that he’s just glad they were finally able to break the slump and put on an impressive performance against a really good football team.

“Last week was definitely a low, rock-bottomish for sure. Not in a depressive, isolationism way, but more disappointment and I felt like that was the bottom and it was only up from there,” Rodgers shared, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

“I think a lot of the battles that we face are between I and I between the person that can go out there and dominate and knows that they can and the little voice in your head that tries to knock you off that confident perch that you’re on. I’m happy that I knocked that voice back into hell and had a good performance today.”

Aaron Rodgers certainly has every reason to be happy. Not only were they able to beat the Cowboys, but he also had one of his best performances of the season. He completed 14 of his 20 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns–all while preventing Dallas from intercepting his throws.

The Packers also had a solid showing on the defensive end, especially in the fourth quarter when they shut down the Cowboys offense to force overtime.

Green Bay plays the Tennessee Titans next. While it’s going to be tough as well considering that Tennessee is 6-3 on the season, perhaps the win versus the Cowboys will give Rodgers and co. some much-needed confidence.