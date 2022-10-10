Aaron Rodgers weighs in on Odell Beckham Jr to Packers rumors

The panic button in Wisconsin is awfully close to being pressed after the Green Bay Packers’ Week 5 loss to the New York Giants. During the London game, Aaron Rodgers and co. were outplayed by the scrappy G-Men. Because of that, Green Bay falls to 3-2, with the two losses coming in back-to-back games.

There are rumors, though, that the Packers might be getting some help for their inconsistent offense: Odell Beckham Jr. The former Rams wide receiver is a free agent, and Green Bay is one of the many teams linked to the wide-out. When asked about it after the game, though, Aaron Rodgers did not elaborate much on the topic, instead choosing to wish OBJ well.

Aaron Rodgers: “Well first, he’s not healthy, yet. I don’t think. So I don’t really feel like there’s a need to comment until he’s healthy…. I’m always going to be for adding anybody to our squad that can help us win. Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows? But I like the person, love the player and just want him to be healthy, honestly. He’s been through a lot the last few years and that’s the most important thing.”

Odell Beckham Jr is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl last season. As a result, the Packers (as well as other interested teams) can’t really sign him yet. Still, though, Beckham Jr would be the perfect addition to the Aaron Rodgers offense.

For now, though, the Packers are just looking to figure out how they can be better for the upcoming weeks. Losing in that fashion against the Giants is not acceptable.