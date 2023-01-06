By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

When Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, it could be to fight for the final playoff spot in the NFC. With the Lions latest injury report, it appears that Rodgers and the Packers offense could have some favorable matchups.

With the Lions latest injury report, cornerback Jeff Okudah has now been listed as questionable. He is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury. Safety Deshon Elliot is also questionable with a shoulder injury. If both are unable to take the field, the Lions secondary could be at a big disadvantage.

On the opposite side, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers seem to be getting healthy at the perfect time. After a week full of several key players being limited participants, now just one player is listed as questionable for Sunday.

David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Christian Watson, and Aaron Jones all seem ready to go. With Rodgers leading the unit, the offense could be in line for a big day.

Aaron Rodgers himself has managed to keep the Packers season alive. So far this season, he has thrown for 3,490 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He has also led the Packers on a four-game win streak, giving them the chance to make a playoff appearance.

If the Packers hope to make it to the postseason, a couple of things will need to happen. Along with taking down the Lions, they will also need the Los Angeles Rams to take down the Seattle Seahawks. If both things happen, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will once again appear in the postseason.