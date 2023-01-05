By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Green Bay Packers are putting the fear in a lot of playoff-bound teams. That’s because Aaron Rodgers & Co. have won four games in a row. As such, they’re on the verge of qualifying for the NFC postseason despite carrying a 4-8 record just several weeks ago. Before the Packers get ahead of themselves, though, they still need to beat the Detroit Lions in Week 18 at home. A win here will put them ahead of the Lions, who share the same 8-8 record with the Packers. A Week 18 victory would also push the Packers past the Seattle Seahawks even if the latter wins this weekend. Now let’s look at our Packers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Lions.

Keep in mind that just a month ago, there were discussions about whether quarterback Jordan Love should be given a chance to start for the remainder of what seemed to be a lost season. However, four weeks later, Green Bay now has a “win and in” scenario in Week 18. While Rodgers has kept the offense moving and consistently gaining first downs, the defense has also played a significant role in their success. In fact, during the past three weeks, they have allowed the eighth fewest points per game. In that same time span, the defense has also given up the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game, with an average of 85.3.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Packers in their Week 18 game against the Lions.

4. Packers defense slows Lions down

When the Packers were 4-8, there was frustration with defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s strategy. Many people called for his firing, but coach Matt LaFleur chose not to blame any one person and instead emphasized the responsibility of the entire team. Then, Barry’s defense started to create turnovers. That’s something it had not done consistently throughout the season.

To illustrate, in the first 12 games, the Packers forced 12 turnovers, but in the last four games, they have matched that total. During their current four-game winning streak, the defense has forced nine interceptions and three fumbles. They are also allowing an improved average of 17 points per game and have had fewer communication and coverage errors than earlier in the season. They will slow the Lions down considerably in Week 18.

3. Aaron Jones leads strong ground game

The Packers have shown a balanced offensive attack in the past four games. They have an average of 202 passing yards and almost 139 rushing yards per game.

One of the main reasons has been RB Aaron Jones. Yes, he has been listed on the injury report for most of the second half of the season. Still, remember that he had 16 touches for 113 yards from scrimmage on 40 percent of the snaps in Week 17 against the Vikings.

If Jones is able to play in the must-win game against the Lions on Sunday, he will again lead a solid Packers backfield. We have him combining with AJ Dillon to go over 120+ rushing yards.

2. Rodgers-Watson connection remains strong

For the second week in a row, Rodgers has not participated in practice due to knee and thumb injuries. Despite that, we’re sure he won’t miss this game. Last week, he completed 15-of-24 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown. He also scored a two-yard touchdown on the ground in the win against the Vikings.

This week, the Packers will preserve Rodgers for the important matchup with the Lions on Sunday. We have him putting up 260+ yards with two touchdowns.

One of the recipients of his TD passes should be WR Christian Watson. Remember that the rookie has scored a total of eight touchdowns this season. Despite being listed as questionable for the game against the Vikings last week, he still played and was the second-most-used Packers wide receiver in terms of snaps.

He is still currently dealing with a hip injury this week, but there has been no indication that he will miss this game. Remember that he has the potential for a big game at any time. He may not have a ton of yards here, but we see him getting to the endzone.

1. Packers get payback and make it to the playoffs

Yes, these two teams met earlier this season, and the Lions won that game. However, since that Week 9 clash, the Packers have a record of 5-2 and rank 7th in points scored and 8th in point differential. The Lions, on the other hand, have a record of 6-2 and rank 2nd in points scored, and 3rd in point differential. This should be a good one, then.

That said, we can easily see Jared Goff facing more challenges on the road in difficult weather conditions against the Packers’ strong pass defense. We smell a turnover or two for Detroit here. The Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers, have a more varied attack and are likely to emerge victorious, securing a playoff spot.