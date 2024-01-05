AJ Dillon will miss his second game of the season as the Packers try to clinch a playoff berth without him.

The Green Bay Packers will be without running back AJ Dillon on Sunday for a crucial Week 18 clash against the Chicago Bears, per Tom Pelissero. He is one of 10 Packers players with an injury designation and one of two already ruled out alongside defensive back Rudy Ford.

Dillon suffered a stinger in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings and did not return after playing 12 offensive snaps. He rushed for 27 yards on seven carries as the Packers won, 33-10.

Dillon has been on the Packers injury report for seven consecutive weeks with various injuries and ailments. Despite that, Sunday's game will be only the second he missed this season after sitting out Week 15 with a thumb injury.

Dillon's 2023 regular season ends with disappointing numbers despite him earning a career-high six starts in the wake of Aaron Jones' absence. He rushed for 613 yards (3.4 per carry) and two touchdowns, adding 223 receiving yards. He scored 14 total touchdowns across the two previous seasons.

Dillon's numbers did trend up when he started this season as he averaged 55.5 yards per game across six starts. He failed to top 76 rushing yards in a game though and did not have a game with more than 100 yards from scrimmage.

With a win, the Packers will clinch a playoff berth and can be as high as the sixth seed in the NFC. They can still make the playoffs with a loss but will need some help. They face a similar situation from last season where they were guaranteed a playoff spot with a Week 18 win, one they failed to secure in what was Aaron Rodgers' final game with Green Bay.

AJ Dillon may have already played his final game as a Packer as well. The fourth-year running back is set to hit free agency after the season.