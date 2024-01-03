The Packers will be fighting for their playoff lives when they take on the Bears in Week 18.

With a Green Bay Packers Week 18 game scheduled against the Chicago Bears, many eyes will be on Jordan Love and company. Ahead of the Packers-Bears game, we'll be making our Packers Week 18 predictions.

Green Bay controls their own destiny entering their Week 18 matchup; if they win, they're in the playoffs. The Packers earned a pivotal win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, dominating the whole way. The 33-10 victory was a statement that the young roster is here and ready to compete with any team in the league.

Love has continued to improve in his first year as a starter. Love completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 3,843 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The 25-year-old has also rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns.

Love has played at a high level and proven to be a franchise quarterback for the Packers. The young offense has continued to develop, with all the wide receivers on the roster being rookies or second-year players. Two rookies, Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, lead their tight-end group.

Despite being an extremely young team, Green Bay has competed and has a shot to make it to the playoffs. However, it won't come easy as they play their division rival Chicago Bears. Chicago would love to spoil their rival's postseason dreams, and they have been on fire of late. The Bears have won five of their last seven games and are coming off two straight wins entering this game.

With that in mind, let's move on to our Packers Week 18 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Jordan Love throws for three touchdowns

Love has been dynamic this season and is coming off a tremendous performance against Minnesota. He completed 72.7 percent of his passes in the contest for 256 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown in the contest.

Despite the Packers missing two of their top four receivers, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks, Love was able to perform at a high level. Love already had a great performance over Chicago this season, dating all the way back to Week 1. In that Week 1 game, Love threw for 245 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Love has improved drastically since then and should have an even better game.

Packers' defense forces multiple turnovers

Green Bay has a ton of talent on their defense, but it has not been maximized with Joe Barry as the defensive coordinator. However, they are coming off a dominant performance over the Vikings. The Packers held Minnesota to ten points and forced two turnovers.

Green Bay has also played well defensively against Justin Fields and the Bears over the years. In Week 1, the Packers held Chicago to 20 points and forced two turnovers from Fields. Fields is having a solid season, as he's completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,414 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 630 yards and four touchdowns. While he's had a solid season, Green Bay seems to have his number.

The Packers defense should wreak havoc in this week 18 matchup.

Packers win, clinch playoff spot

Although Green Bay has been inconsistent this season, they are in a position to earn a playoff spot. The offense behind Love has gotten it together, and Green Bay's defense has a ton of talent.

The Packers have owned the Bears over the years, and a win over them at home in Green Bay on Sunday would clinch a playoff spot.