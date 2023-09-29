Controversy marred the Green Bay Packers' Thursday Night Football game against the visiting Detroit Lions. A Packers fan doused Lions wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown with beer after his did his own version of the Lambeau Leap.

Amon-ra St. Brown just shrugged the incident off and took it in stride. He even injected a bit of humor when he spoke about the beer pouring fiasco, per The Athletic's Colton Pouncy.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: “I lost my Lambeau Leap virginity.” pic.twitter.com/s61eri8RpJ — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) September 29, 2023

Lions quarterback Jared Goff found Amon-ra St. Brown in single coverage on the left sideline for a touchdown in the first quarter. Amon-ra St. Brown leapt into the arms of several Detroit fans behind Lambeau Field's end zone after he scored. A Packers spectator didn't find the gesture amusing and promptly poured beer on Amon-ra St. Brown's helmet.

The beer dousing didn't dampen the Lions' spirits. Detroit scored 27 unanswered points to take a commanding 24-point lead at the half. The Packers trimmed the deficit to 10 after they scored two consecutive touchdowns in the second half.

To their dismay, the Lions' David Montgomery scored his third touchdown of the game to put the game well out of reach. The Lions won their third straight prime-time game and seized first place in in the NFC North standings.

The Packers have blown hot and cold through their first four games. This time around, their inefficiency on both sides of the ground game did them in. Green Bay mustered a paltry 27 rushing yards against the Lions on Thursday. On the other hand, they gave up 211 rushing yards to a rejuvenated Detroit team. Lions running back David Montgomery savored his first-ever win against the Packers in his four-year NFL career.

The Packers aim for their third win of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.