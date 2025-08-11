The Cleveland Browns won their first preseason game with a 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders played well in that contest, which has many wondering if he'll climb the depth chart. However, despite his solid performance, it appears Sanders isn't going anywhere for now.

Reports indicate that Sanders is listed as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart ahead of the Browns' second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. In fact, Cleveland is keeping the quarterback depth chart the exact same.

“Browns' unofficial QB depth chart remains the same entering Week 2 of preseason:

1. Joe Flacco

2. Kenny Pickett

3. Dillon Gabriel

4. Shedeur Sanders”

The 23-year-old rookie looked great in the game against the Panthers, as he finished the contest with 138 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 14 passes out of 23 attempts. However, considering how much playing time Shedeur Sanders received in that first preseason game, it makes sense why he is still listed as No. 4 on the Browns' depth chart.

Teams typically give backups more playing time in the preseason, especially in the first game. Regardless, Shedeur Sanders is a fifth-round rookie who is in a favorable situation. Joe Flacco is an aging veteran, Kenny Pickett doesn't seem to be a franchise quarterback, and Dillon Gabriel is another rookie competing for playing time. But the Browns likely won't announce the official starting quarterback for several more weeks.

But this is the time of the offseason when players can prove themselves to the coaching staff. If Shedeur Sanders can continue playing at a high level while also performing well in practice and showcasing leadership, then perhaps the Browns will raise him up on the depth chart. However, it's not a role that will be given to him.

Sanders will have another opportunity to play in the preseason when Cleveland takes on Philadelphia. That game takes place on August 16 with a 1 p.m. EST kickoff.