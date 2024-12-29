The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings face off in a crucial Week 17 NFC North showdown as both teams vie for playoff positioning ahead of the postseason. The Packers may be shorthanded on offense, though, as it sounds like wide receiver Christian Watson will miss the game with a knee injury.

“Packers WR Christian Watson (knee) is unlikely to play today against the Vikings, per source,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

Watson is second on the team in receiving yards this season with 620 despite having just 29 catches. If the WR is out for the Packers-Vikings Week 17 tilt, the silver lining is that Green Bay has one of the deepest receiving corps in the league. The team has six wideouts — Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, and Malik Heath — who have caught at least six passes this season.

NFC North playoff scenarios

The NFC North will be well represented in the playoffs this season as the Packers, Vikings, and Detroit Lions are all locked-in to the postseason. However, where and who each team will play is still up in the air.

Currently, the Lions (13-2) are the No. 1 seed in the NFC with the Vikings (13-2) and Packers (11-4) occupying the first two Wild Card slots (Nos. 5 and 6). With the Vikings-Packers game in Week 17 and the Vikings taking on the Lions in Week 18, there are a lot of ways this could change in the next week-plus.

A loss in Week 17 could tie Green Bay with the No. 7 seed Washington Commanders, putting the Packers in danger of falling all the way to the bottom of the seeding. If that happens, another trip to Minnesota or Detroit is likely. And that Vikings win over the Packers would likely mean at least hosting one game, and maybe even getting a bye and having the NFC run through Minneapolis.

A Packers win still doesn't get them the division, but it would allow them a chance at the No. 5 seed, which means hosting in round one.