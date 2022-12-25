By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers were hit with a brutal injury update to a pair of key weapons in the first half against the Miami Dolphins. Kick return specialist Keisean Nixon has been ruled out for the game with a groin injury, via Lily Zhao. Additionally, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has been ruled out for the game. Watson is reportedly dealing with a hip injury, according to the team, who announced his status via Twitter.

Nixon, who started things up for the Packers with a 94-yard kick return in the first quarter, was seen on the bench later in the game, visibly frustrated. Rookie WR Romeo Doubs was seen returning kicks in his stead and opened the second half as the team’s lead kick returner.

Losing Nixon is a massive blow to the special teams unit. While he wasn’t able to score on his 94-yard return, and the Packers only got a field goal out of it, his impact on the game is impossible to deny.

Watson has also come into his own of late, scoring eight touchdowns since Week 10 after having not scored throughout the first half of the season for the Packers. With his return officially out of the question, Aaron Rodgers will certainly be disappointed not to have the rookie at his disposal.

Prior to picking up the hip injury, Christian Watson had caught a team-high six receptions in the game, racking up 49 yards in the first half. With the Packers evidently honing in on the passing attack, having registered just five rush attempts in the first half, Watson’s absence will be a game-changer for both teams.