Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson endured an injury scare on Wednesday toward the end of practice. The Packers receiver fell after attempting to catch a pass in the end zone and remained on the ground for a few minutes. Watson was able to walk off the field, however. He provided an update after practice while speaking to reporters, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Watson explained that he was hit in the knee by a defender on the play. However, he shut down any concern over the issue.

“I think it hurt a lot worse in the moment… I'm just thankful and obviously praying that it wasn't too serious. And it wasn't.”

Watson was then asked how he was feeling during the interview.

“I mean, it's a little sore, but I mean it's just a bruise. Nothing that's gonna stop me from doing anything.”

It goes without saying, but this is an excellent update for the Packers. Watson features no shortage of potential but injuries have limited him in recent seasons. Watson is working hard to avoid injuries and perhaps escaping this scare is an example of that hard work.

Christian Watson has an opportunity to be a star

Watson appeared in 14 games during his rookie season in 2022. He displayed potential, but Green Bay wanted to see how he would fare throughout the course of an entire campaign. However, they were unable to see that come to fruition in 2023.

Watson played in only nine games during the '23 season. He recorded 28 receptions for 422 yards and five touchdowns. Watson and Packers quarterback Jordan Love developed some chemistry together, but they could become a lethal duo if they both can stay healthy in 2024.

2024 may be a special year for the 25-year-old. The Packers are hopeful that he can avoid similar injury scares like the one on Wednesday, though.