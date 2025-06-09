The Green Bay Packers will be under a lot of pressure during the 2025 NFL season. Green Bay has been a good football team the past few seasons, but that has not been enough to win the NFC North. The division is as talented as ever, which could make it difficult for the Packers to win the division in 2025. Luckily, one offensive lineman is back with the team despite a contract dispute.

Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has reported to mandatory minicamp per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero added that Jenkins is unlikely to practice this week, but he is in attendance for all other team activities.

Jenkins skipped voluntary workouts because of a contract dispute with the Packers. It is unclear how close Jenkins and the Packers are to resolving the dispute.

Jenkins has two years left on a four-year, $68 million extension he signed in December of 2022.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky explained the situation best back in May. A lot has changed since Jenkins signed his extension in 2022.

“It was designed to pay him as if he were staying at guard while also remaining competitive if he moved to the higher-priced tackle position,” Demovsky wrote. “The average of $17 million would make him among the highest-paid centers in the league.”

The problem is that Jenkins is a unique player. He has played all over the offensive line and could have a future at the center position. But such a position change could impact his long-term earnings.

“The problem, however, is that centers typically make far less than the highest-paid guards or tackles, so Jenkins' concerns are tied to future earnings, which could be significantly lower as a center,” Demovsky explained. “He is under contract through the 2026 season and is scheduled to make $12.8 million this season and $20 million in 2026, when he will be 30 years old.”

Did the Packers cut Jaire Alexander so they could pay Elgton Jenkins?

The Packers may be executing their master plan to help keep Jenkins in Green Bay.

Green Bay cut veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander on Monday. Alexander missed significant playing time over the past few seasons, and his status for the future had been a big unknown.

The Packers stand to gain roughly $17 million in cap relief by moving on from Alexander. This should put the Packers at over $30 million in cap space ahead of the 2025 season.

Green Bay could be creating salary cap space in order to extend Jenkins.

The Packers are currently projected to be $10 million over the salary cap in 2026.

A contract extension could be a good thing if they can push money into future seasons.