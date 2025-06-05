The Green Bay Packers have a nice situation with Romeo Doubs looking solid. But even Doubs has been impressed by another receiver. And that rising rookie is turning heads during the Packers’ 2025 OTAs.

Matthew Golden, the Packers’ first-round draft pick, is making noise already. Doubs called the rookie a stud, according to a post on X by Ryan Wood.

“Kid’s a stud, man,” Doubs said. “Doesn't really say much. He just comes in and works. He's been real consistent in that area. If he has any questions for me, he comes to me. If he goes to Jayden (Reed), he goes to Jayden. He makes sure he asks as many questions as he can. Cause he is a rookie. Kid is playing fast right now, so I'm excited to see it.”

Packers WR Matthew Golden off to good start

Green Bay loved it when Golden dropped all the way to the No. 23 spot in the first round. It’s hard to get a top-level wide receiver without a top-10 pick, but Golden remained available and the Packers snapped him up.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he likes the professionalism of Golden, according to atozsports.com.

“I just like his approach, how he comes to work every day,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “He gives great effort, his attitude has been outstanding. Obviously he's a talented young player. Still get a lot to learn, but I think he's shown improvement every day.”

Andy Herman’s post on X summed it up nicely.

Everything Matthew Golden does just looks natural. Routes, catching, returning – just born to do it.

Also, he’s already making plays, according to a post on X by Ryan Wood.

Matthew Golden already making an impression. Caught an 11-yard out from Malik Willis on second-team offense during 2-minute drill. Bumped up to starters on next 2-minute series and caught 9-yard out from Jordan Love, one play before touchdown to Jayden Reed.

What really (stands) out early is (the) same thing everyone who’s ever coached Golden has said: tremendous hands. Looks like a natural receiving the football.

The hands part was echoed by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“When you watch him, he arguably has some of the best hands in the draft,” Gutekunst said. “Not only coming back to it and running through it, but when he tracked it over his shoulder and stuff too. He's a strong athlete. He's versatile, he's gonna do a lot of things. But we certainly felt that he could play outside, and that was important to us.”

Of course, receivers have to keep their quarterback happy. And Golden has been working on that as well, according to nytimes.com.

“Just gain his trust, man,” Golden said of developing a relationship with Love. “That’s from me just being able to put my best foot forward every day. Just go out there and create that chemistry with him.”

Meanwhile, Love said he likes the way Golden has integrated himself into the team.

“He’s a great dude,” Love said. “I’m excited to see just his potential on the football field. But just the start we’ve had, doing routes on air and things like that, he looks like a stud, looks like a very polished receiver, so I’m excited to see just how far he can take it.”

LaFleur said Love recognized what the speed of Golden could mean for the Packers’ offense.

“You always want to kind of connect with the quarterback when you give him some pieces, so I Facetimed him and he’s like, ‘Man, sub-4.3 … I gotta get that arm loose,’ ” LaFleur said. “So he can roll, and I said, ‘Hey, man, you’re just going to have to get that ball up on time and out early.’ ”

Love added, “The speed speaks for itself. Running a 40-yard dash, any time you get a 4.2, that’s some blazing speed right there, so I’m excited to see how fast he is on the field. I’ve seen all the highlights, all the good stuff, so we’ll see once we get practice rolling and everything how good he is.”

Golden posted nice numbers in his college days. In three seasons, he racked up 134 catches for 1,975 yards. But perhaps most impressively, he had a nose for the end zone with 22 touchdowns.

The Packers felt it was important to add Golden in part because of the injury history and current situation with Christian Watson. He is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 18 last season. The timing of that setback makes it unlikely Watson would be ready for the start of the 2025 season.