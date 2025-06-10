When news broke that Jaire Alexander was released by the Green Bay Packers, fans of the 31 other teams from around the NFL immediately started to wonder how the veteran defensive back would fit on their favorite squad.

Originally drafted in the first round out of Louisville in 2018, Alexander has made two Pro Bowls over his NFL career and at 28, should theoretically be in his prime, but injuries have taken their toll on his relationship with the Packers, to the point where he was released from the team as a result.

While Alexander's highlights may be enticing, ESPN's Field Yates is worried that his availability may limit his free agency options moving forward, as he's played in less than 15 games over the past two years combined.

“I think people hear the name Jaire Alexander lower, and they go, ‘Alright, let me Google how much cap space my team has left right now. Can I go out there and afford this former all-pro player at a really important position?' And you kind of look under the hood a little bit, you ask yourself what kind of player is Jaire Alexander viewed as around the NFL now in the open market,” Yates explained.

“You guys mentioned the 14 games over the past two seasons, which means 20 missed go two more years back, 34 the past 68 games. He's just as likely as he is unlikely to be on the field.”

Yates then turned his attention to what the market could look like for Alexander moving forward, noting that while he could find an NFL team rather quickly, the final figure attached to his name may surprise some fans.

“On top of that, last year was a very bizarre injury situation. Matt Lafleur seemed like he was beaten down by answering the same questions over and over again. It seemed like Jaire was getting closer and closer to returning and then but no Jaire Alexander come Sunday. I think the market, when he does sign, there will be one, and he could sign very quickly,” Yates noted.

“I think you hear the name Jaire Alexander and you expect again. How much is it going to take might be a lot more modest than people currently are forecasting for a player that just a couple of years ago or three years ago look like one of the game's best defensive players.”

To Field's credit, his evaluation is spot on, as some NFL team will almost certainly look at their depth and decide that he's a risk worth taking. But few teams are willing to bet the farm on such an obvious risk, which could lead to some uncomfortable conversations between Alexander's agent and prospective general managers, even if he ultimately does sign a new deal for the 2025 NFL season.