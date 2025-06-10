The Green Bay Packers cut ties with Jaire Alexander, and the general manager broke his silence on the situation. Also, Alexander could face a tough reality as a free agent. But six teams are rumored to have inquired about Alexander after his Packers’ release, according to a post on X by Josina Anderson.

I'm told 6 teams made immediate inquiries about CB Jaire Alexander's upon his release from the #Packers Monday, per league source.

That kind of attention seems to go against the narrative that Alexander won’t find a comfy free-agent home. Green Bay saved close to $17 million by releasing Alexander after June 1.

Former Packers CB Jaire Alexander up for grabs

When healthy, Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in football. However, Alexander has not been able to stay healthy. Since 2021, Alexander has played in 34 of 68 possible games. He has played more than seven games in a season just once during that period.

The Dolphins, 49ers, Rams, Ravens, Eagles, Vikings, Falcons, Cowboys, and Commanders may be on the list of interested teams. Of course, money plays a big role in this situation.

The Ravens are particularly interesting because this is the type of move that could put their defense over the top and match the top-notch offense. The Ravens are a good fit, according to Jeff Zrebiec and nytimes.com.

“To be clear, adding Alexander would make plenty of sense for Baltimore,” Zrebiec wrote. “The team’s decision-makers abide by the philosophy that you can never have enough corners. ‘When you think you have enough, add one more,’ former Ravens general manager and current executive vice president Ozzie Newsome was fond of saying.

“The question is whether Alexander fits the Ravens front office’s mantra of “right player, right price.” Fans love names, and Alexander was once considered one of the top cornerbacks in football. A true shutdown guy in a league where elite cover men are at a premium.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said former CB is talented

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the organization knows what it let go, according to nfl.com.

“In his seven seasons with the Packers, Jaire established himself as one of the premier players in the NFL at one of the game's most challenging positions,” Gutekunst said. “His contributions to our organization were felt on the field, in the locker room, and in our community, and he will be missed. We appreciate all he gave and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

The scary part for the Packers will be if Alexander lands on a team within the division.