Following several months of speculation, the Green Bay Packers are finally parting ways with veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander. They intend to release him, which will free up approximately $17 million in salary cap space and allow them to potentially work out a contract extension with valuable offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. However, the details of this forthcoming departure may not yet be final.

Considering that news of the Alexander move broke Monday morning, there is theoretically a chance the organization is hoping to strike a trade before officially cutting ties with him. Beyond the financial relief the Packers are gaining with this split, they might also have interest in adding a draft pick. Pro Football Talk creator Mike Florio believes that such a scenario is definitely a possibility, especially since NFL teams have done similar tactics in the past.

If someone connected to the franchise chose to leak the Alexander release, it gives Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst time to work the phones before anything actually processes. The two-time Second-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection is leaving Lambeau Field, of that there is no question. But can the Packers pull off a deal in the next few hours? Florio thinks they will certainly give it their best shot.

Gutekunst does not have an easy pitch to make, however.

Packers will quickly try to find a Jaire Alexander suitor

Alexander is two full seasons removed from earning his last individual accolade, with injuries limiting him to only 14 games combined across the last two campaigns. He is due to make a base salary of $16.15 million and $18.15 million, respectively, in each of the next two years. Even if Green Bay agrees to pay a sizable chunk of his contract, moving him for a worthwhile asset is a difficult task to complete.

However, when Jaire Alexander was on the field in 2024, he was still fairly reliable. The 28-year-old CB posted a 78.3 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus, and allowed a stingy 79.9 passer rating. Perhaps he still carries appeal, depending on the cost. The Buffalo Bills engaged in trade talks with the Packers for Alexander earlier in the offseason, but the two sides could not find common ground.

If the five-time reigning AFC East champions are especially keen on No. 23, they may not want to risk waiting for him to hit free agency. The same can be said for any squad that lacks depth in its secondary. The clock is ticking for Brian Gutekunst to make some magic happen. No matter what unfolds the rest of the day, Alexander will soon get a fresh start.

He ends a memorable yet uneven seven-year tenure in Green Bay with 12 interceptions, 241 solo tackles, 70 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 78 games.