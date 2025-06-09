The Green Bay Packers are set to release Jaire Alexander, as trying to find a trade for the cornerback did not happen. It was obvious that both sides were ready to move on, and now Alexander will be able to choose where he plays next season as a free agent. Hours after the announcement, general manager Brian Gutekunst made a statement about Alexander.

“In his seven seasons with the Packers, Jaire established himself as one of the premier players in the NFL at one of the game's most challenging positions,” said Gutekunst via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter. “His contributions to our organization were felt on the field, in the locker room and in our community, and he will be missed. We appreciate all he gave and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

Alexander was one of the best players on the Packers since 2022, which is when he was selected for his second Pro Bowl. Injuries have hurt him over the past few seasons and held him back recently, and it probably gave the Packers more of a reason to part ways with him. He only played in seven games in 2023 because of back and shoulder injuries, and in 2024, he only played in seven games because of a knee injury.

Where could Jaire Alexander sign?

There should be several teams looking to sign Alexander, and there's a good chance that he will be signing with a contender. One of the teams that could look to sign Alexander is the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The Packers and Bills held trade talks this offseason centered around CB Jaire Alexander, but talks ultimately fell through and Buffalo moved on. It’s unclear if the Bills will revisit things now that Alexander has been released — especially since they spent a first-round pick on Maxwell Hairston — but they were a team that had shown real interest,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bills could use some improvements in their secondary, and Alexander may be the piece they need. Other teams will also be interested in Alexander, and it will be interesting to see if it's more about the money or the chance to win for him.

Nonetheless, if Alexander can stay healthy, he'll be a major addition to any team that he signs with, and he may try to get something done sooner rather than later.