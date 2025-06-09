The Green Bay Packers have had a cloud hovering above their head throughout the offseason involving former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander. After another injury-plagued season, the Packers decided to explore a potential trade for Alexander, but they were unable to find a willing partner, leading to a big final decision on Monday morning.

With nobody willing to trade for Alexander, and the two-time Pro Bowl defender being unwilling to restructure his contract, Green Bay's front office found themselves in a tough spot. They finally decided to bite the bullet, as it was announced that the team had decided to release Alexander, bringing an end to an offseason full of swirling trade rumors.

“The Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

The #Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say. pic.twitter.com/62YSryGYE4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Packers officially move on from Jaire Alexander

Alexander enjoyed a pair of standout seasons in 2020 and 2022, earning a Pro Bowl selection and a spot on the All-Pro Second Team both years. He's struggled to stay on the field over the past two campaigns, though, as he's played just 14 total games during that stretch while dealing with several injuries. Beyond that, he's created some headaches for the Packers off the field, which led them to explore a potential move for him throughout the offseason.

While the two sides ended up having talks about a potential contract restructure, they didn't get very far, leading to Alexander's release. Now that he's gone, Keisean Nixon and Nate Hobbs will lead the cornerback room, with Carrington Valentine, Micah Robinson, and Javon Bullard set to compete for more snaps. On the other side of the equation, Alexander suddenly becomes one of the top free agents available, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see several teams in need of help at cornerback showing interest in him over the coming weeks.