Packers' Christian Watson up in the air for Sunday vs Bears

Although there has been plenty of turbulence to navigate around, the Green Bay Packers' first year in the post-Aaron Rodgers era will be an unequivocal success if they advance to the playoffs after this Sunday. Though, no matter the outcome of their Week 18 clash with the Chicago Bears, this has admittedly been a rough season for Christian Watson.

The 24-year-old wide receiver has exhibited flashes of brilliance, just as he did in his rookie 2022-23 campaign, but injuries continue to cloud his young NFL career. Watson has played in only nine games this season and has been out with a hamstring injury for a month. His presence could be a crucial difference-maker against a Bears squad that is one of the hottest teams in the league.

There is no clarity on that front as of yet, however. After practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, Watson was held out of Friday's session. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not express great concern, but the 2022 second-round pick out of North Dakota State is listed as questionable for the final regular season game, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Running back AJ Dillon has already been ruled out for Sunday and rookie receiver Jayden Reed is also questionable, so having Christian Watson on the field could be a vital boost for red-hot quarterback Jordan Love. The offense has looked superb the last couple weeks, but Chicago should be extremely motivated to try to deny Green Bay a postseason trip.

Expect Watson's status to come down to the wire, as Cheeseheads everywhere prepare themselves for an eventful weekend of football.