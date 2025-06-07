Before Jordan Love took over the Green Bay Packers, he spent his first two seasons on the bench behind Aaron Rodgers. With his former teammate officially signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, Love reacted with words of encouragement for his ex-mentor.

Love said he was “excited” about Rodgers deciding to return to the field on the ‘Wilde & Tausch' radio show. Ahead of his fifth season in the league, the 26-year-old is happy to know his predecessor will still be around for at least one more year.

“Yeah, I was excited for A-Rod,” Love said. “I don't think I was too surprised; I feel like there were a lot of rumors going on throughout the whole offseason about him going to the Steelers. I was excited for him that he [will be] coming back and be playing. There were also rumors that he's done, so just knowing that he's going to keep playing, that's pretty awesome.”

Nearly two decades before Rodgers passed the torch to Love, he was infamously in the exact same situation. The Packers took Rodgers late in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, but had him sit his first three seasons behind Brett Favre.

Rodgers' signing with the Steelers allows him to return for his 21st professional season. After spending 18 years with Green Bay, Rodgers played his last two seasons for the New York Jets.

Jordan Love thanks Aaron Rodgers for shared Packers tenure

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (12) and Jordan Love (10) run out onto the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Kim Klement-Imagn Images

When asked about their overlapping career with the Packers, Love recalled how grateful he was for Rodgers' handling of the transition. While Rodgers might not have been happy with the writing on the wall, the veteran respected the process and fully took Love under his wing.

Most of Rodgers' attitude toward the situation came from his own experience. Love reflected on Rodgers telling him how difficult it was for him when he supplanted Favre, and how he did not want history to repeat itself. While Favre was not as cold to Rodgers as the media initially made it seem, the former was much less accepting of the situation than the latter was 15 years later.