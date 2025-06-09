Jaire Alexander will have to find work somewhere else. That's after the Green Bay Packers made the decision to part ways with the defensive back, as reported on Monday morning.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Alexander has the talent to make big things happen downfield defensively. But it seemingly became too hard for Green Bay to sit on that talent without seeing it on display on the field. Alexander has played in just 14 games over the last two seasons.

He also saw action in just four games in the 2021 campaign before appearing in all 16 outings in 2022, when he earned his second Pro Bowl nod. But in 2023, he missed a bunch of games because of back and shoulder injuries. The following season, the former Louisville Cardinals star missed a couple of games because of a quadriceps injury. He was later put on the injured reserve, missing the final eight games of the 2024 campaign.

Green Bay president Mark Murphy gave an honest take on Alexander, acknowledging both the player's talent and inability to stay healthy.

“Well, first of all, he's been a great player for us,” Murphy said on Monday, per Dave Schroeder of WBAY (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). “Obviously, elite talent and you know unfortunately just injured a lot. It's kind of unfortunate that's a big part of the game.”

Murphy also believes that the Packers would be just fine despite letting go of Alexander, who was taken 18th overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by Green Bay.

“I feel pretty good,” Murphy shared. “I think Keisean Nixon, what a great story undrafted and an All-Pro returner. The reality is for the last four years for Jaire, it's about half of the games that he's been able to play. So, we kind of have been used to it.”

It remains to be seen where Alexander will land next, but there should be considerable interest in him, even with his health troubles.

In 78 career games in the NFL, the 28-year-old Alexander has 12 interceptions, 287 combined tackles and 70 passes defended.

In 2024, Green Bay was fifth in scoring defense with 20.0 points allowed per game and fourth with a defensive interception rate of 2.90 percent.