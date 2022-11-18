Published November 18, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

When the Green Bay Packers drafted North Dakota State wide receiver, Christian Watson, in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, they were hoping they could add a player to help fill the loss of Davante Adams. In recent weeks, it appears that Watson has done just that.

Over his first six games in the NFL, Watson struggled to make his presence felt. He recorded just 10 receptions for 88 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

In Week 10, Watson had an all-out breakout. Going against a strong Dallas Cowboys secondary, Watson recorded four receptions for 107 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

With the Packers currently taking on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night football, Watson was once again put on a show.

Through the start of the fourth quarter, Watson has been targeted four times. He has hauled in two receptions for 22 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Now with five receiving touchdowns on the season, Christian Watson leads all rookie wide receivers in touchdowns.

Watson has done this in just the last two games after having zero prior.

It now appears that the Packers have potentially hit on both of their rookie wide receivers. Next to Watson, Romeo Doubs has also put together a strong campaign.

Doubs has been out for the last two games with a high ankle sprain. But before the injury, he had been a go-to target for Aaron Rodgers, recording 31 receptions for 314 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

When healthy, this young Packers duo of Doubs and Watson appear to be full of potential. They could also prove to be everything that Rodgers has been so desperately in need of this season.