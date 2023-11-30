Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari recently endorsed Julius Peppers' candidacy for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

David Bakhtiari re-tweeted a post about Julius Peppers' semifinalist status for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 on Wednesday. The former said Peppers earning a gold jacket and bust in Canton, OH is an easy call.

Easy decision here. I had the chance to play against and with @juliuspeppers_ It’s a no brainer. #HOF https://t.co/dUNYzRsRCQ — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) November 30, 2023

Julius Peppers leads a star-studded cast of semifinalists for the Class of 2024. The other semifinalists include Antonio Gates, Reggie Wayne, Steve Smith, Sr.; Rodney Harrison, and Eddie George.

Several semifinalists for the Class of 2023 return for another shot at entering Canton. They include Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Patrick Willis, Torry Holt, and Jared Allen.

Julius Peppers was one of the greatest pass rushers ever

Julius Peppers spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers from 2002 to 2009. He had stints with the Chicago Bears, Packers, and Panthers in his last nine seasons in the pro football ranks.

Peppers played both defensive end and linebacker during his legendary 17-year NFL career. David Bakhtiari was right – Peppers' candidacy seems like a no-brainer. The latter racked up nine Pro Bowl, four First-Team All-Pro, and three Second-Team All-Pro selections.

Julius Peppers is also a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, and the Panthers Hall of Honor. He entered the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame on January 24, 2020.

The Packers averaged nine wins per year and won two NFC North division titles in Peppers' five years with the team from 2014 to 2018. He finished his NFL career with 719 tackles, 159.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, and 52 forced fumbles.

Julius Peppers announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1, 2019. He made his mark as one of the greatest pass rushers of his generation.

Will Peppers earn football immortality in Canton, OH next summer? Packers fans can hardly wait.