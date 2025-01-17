The Green Bay Packers opened a new job opportunity within the coaching staff Thursday. All stemming from the disappointing first round exit against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur let go of defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich, per Packers insider Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Demovsky added how the now ex-DL coach previously worked with the outside linebackers under Joe Barry. But got moved to the defensive trenches under 2024 coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Green Bay still struggled along the line of scrimmage on defense, sparking the move. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley shredded the defense with 119 rushing yards. Philly compiled 169 ground-based yards in the 22-10 Wild Card win.

The Packers haven't surpassed the divisional round of the postseason since the 2020 season — when they fell to a Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers team at Lambeau Field.

Where did it go wrong for the Packers defense?

The Packers ranked sixth in scoring defense plus fifth against yards. So why the sudden change to relieve Rebrovich?

Green Bay fell apart in the final three games — especially defensively. The Packers defense allowed more than 21 points in all those defeats to close out the year.

The Minnesota Vikings scored 27 in their home victory over the Packers in Week 17. The Pack defense then surrendered 24 to the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season. The Eagles then put dropped their output on a suddenly struggling defensive unit.

The Packers struggled to generate a consistent pass rush in the end too. They only sacked Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold once compared the Jordan Love's three. Caleb Williams of the Bears also only endured one sack facing this rush unit. Jalen Hurts took two sacks, but again the Eagles outmuscled the Packers at the line of scrimmage off the running attack.

Rebrovich ends a three-season run with the franchise. He even served as pass rush specialist for the 2023 season before handling the full defensive line coach duties. Now Lafleur needs to find someone who'll re-emphasize attacking the QB more consistently for the 2025 season.