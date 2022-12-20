The Knafelc family reportedly plans to have a small funeral service for the Packers legend in Florida where they have stayed for the last decade.

“Gary Knafelc, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the first game ever played at what is now Lambeau Field & then served for more than 40 years as the stadium’s public address announcer, has passed away at age 90,” the Packers wrote on social media.

Gary Knafelc is a two-time NFL champion–a member and starter of the Lombardi title teams– and as mentioned, a part of the Packers Hall of Fame. He played for the team from 1954 to 1962 and was inducted to the franchise’s Hall of Fame in 1976. After his playing career, he actually spent more time with Green Bay, serving as the team’s PA announcer for their home games from 1964 to 2004.

Overall in his career with the Packers, Knafelc accumulated 1930 receiving yards for 21 touchdowns. He is fondly remembered for three game-winners with the team, including the 1957 TD pass from Babe Parilli in the first game played at Lambeau Field (Green Bay City Stadium before). His 6-yard touchdown helped the Packers take down the then Western Conference Champions Chicago Bears, 21-17.