Will the Packers and Jordan Love agree to a contract extension?

The Green Bay Packers' future was uncertain after trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets last offseason. Sure, they had Jordan Love, but it wasn't clear if Love would indeed be the long-term answer in Green Bay. Well, Love addressed the uncertainty in a big way during his first season as a full-time starter. He performed well and led the Packers to the playoffs, and now Green Bay is ready to make him their long-term answer at quarterback.

Via Packerfan Total Access- Clayton on X (formerly Twitter):

“Yeah,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said when asked if he'd like to sign Love to a long-term contract extension this offseason. “I think we will go down that road. Certainly, I think that will be important for our football team to have some stability there. Jordan and his representation, they are really good people. So we will start working towards that sometime (in the) next couple months.”

There were previously rumors about a potential Love extension. Sure enough, it appears that Green Bay and Love will discuss a deal within the “next couple months.”

Jordan Love: The Packers QB of the future

Love, 25, made his NFL debut with the Packers in 2021. However, Love did not receive consistent playing time until this past season due to the presence of future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Now, Love is the Packers quarterback of the future after performing well across 17 games played this past season. Overall, he finished the regular season with 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns. Love and the Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs and almost did the same against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, losing by a final score of 24-21.

Still, Love displayed signs of stardom throughout the season. Green Bay is prepared to build around him. Packers fans are surely excited for what the future holds. With that being said, there is no extension in place as of this story's writing.

It appears likely that a contract extension will come to fruition at some point during the offseason, however.