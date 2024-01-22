Jordan Love got a rave review from Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a game that they could have easily won, but there is a ton of positives to look back on for head coach Matt LaFleur, especially with his young quarterback Jordan Love. LaFleur gave Love credit for the year he had in his press conference on Monday.

“He had a hell of a year,” Matt LaFleur said, via Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap. “Let's not look past that. … The growth of him as a commander out there. He's an extension of us. I thought the ownership that he showed, the leadership that he showed, was a great sign for us.”

Including the playoffs, Love passed for 4,625 yards with 41 total touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season, according to Kyle Malzhan of WFRV.

At one point in the season, the Packers sat at 3-6, and that was when Jordan Love took serious strides as a quarterback. He had a number of big-time performances down the stretch, winning a game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, then following that up with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The performance against the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs sticks out the most.

The Packers are trying to have a second-straight seamless transition at the quarterback position. They did it when going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers in the 2000s, and now it seems like they might be back at it by handing the reigns over the Love.