Kenny Clark is now on his third Pro Bowl appearance

The Green Bay Packers may have fallen from the playoffs over a week ago but at the moment, they have something to smile about. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark will be headed to Florida to participate in the Pro Bowl festivities, per Packers Wire's Zach Kruse.

Clark, a former UCLA Bruin, managed regular season totals of 7.5 sacks and 44 total tackles (22 solo and 22 assisted), to go with 16 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, three passes defended and two forced fumbles. In two postseason games, the 28-year-old managed seven combined tackles (four solo and three assisted) and two quarterback hits.

This year marks Clark's third Pro Bowl appearance. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound lineman was also selected during the 2019 and 2021 seasons. Presently, Clark will be replacing Javon Hargrave, who is unable to participate due to an upcoming Super Bowl appearance with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers were left out of the initial Pro Bowl selections

Regardless of a mid-season turnaround and a playoff birth, no member of the Packers was selected in the original Pro Bowl lineups. Still, Green Bay did have five Pro Bowl alternates, one of which was Clark. The others include linebacker Rashan Gary, guard Elgton Jenkins, cornerback Jaire Alexander and cornerback Keisean Nixon. Besides Clark, Jenkins and Alexander also had Pro Bowl selections in the past.

Furthermore, Jordan Love's showing in the Packers' Wild Card Weekend upset win against the Dallas Cowboys has shown that he has the potential to be named a Pro Bowler in the future. In the meantime, however, Green Bay will have to settle with Kenny Clark as their only representative.