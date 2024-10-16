The Green Bay Packers made a pair of kicker roster moves this week, officially signing veteran Brandon McManus and releasing rookie Brayden Narveson on Wednesday, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The signing was initially reported on Tuesday but became official the following day.

Narveson’s struggles, including missing five field goals in six games, forced the Packers to make a change. His inconsistency in key situations raised concerns within the organization, as missed field goals put unnecessary pressure on the team. Green Bay ultimately decided to seek a more reliable and experienced kicker, turning to McManus to bring stability to their special teams unit.

In response, the Green Bay Packers signed Brandon McManus, an 11-year NFL veteran who last played for the Jacksonville Jaguars. McManus connected on 30 of 37 field goals in 2023, including an impressive 25 of 27 from within 50 yards.

Brandon McManus returns to NFL with Packers after clearing alleged sexual assault case

McManus spent the majority of his career with the Denver Broncos before joining the Jaguars for the 2023 season. Over his career, he has maintained an 81.4% field goal accuracy rate, converting 253 of 311 attempts. He has also been dependable on extra points, hitting 97.2% of his 321 tries.

McManus became available for signing after the NFL ruled on September 30 that he did not violate the personal conduct policy related to a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault during a 2022 charter flight to London while playing for the Jaguars. The Washington Commanders signed McManus in March but released him in June after news of the lawsuit surfaced.

Now officially a Packer, Brandon McManus brings experience and consistency to Green Bay’s special teams unit, which had struggled with Narveson at the helm. His signing offers the 4-2 Packers a chance to stabilize their kicking game as they head into a crucial Week 7 matchup against the 5-1 Houston Texans.