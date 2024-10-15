The Green Bay Packers returned to the kicker carousel after releasing Brayden Narveson, who struggled consistently this season. The team has signed former Denver Broncos and Super Bowl 50 champion Brandon McManus, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The 33-year-old spent the 2023 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Washington Commanders last March. He was released in June after sexual assault allegations while with the Jaguars became public. Jacksonville also faced legal trouble as it was alleged they allowed alcohol on international flights to London last year and fostered an unsafe working environment for women.

Narveson never quite got comfortable or consistent this season with the Packers. He made 12-of-17 field goal attempts. His 70.6% field goal conversion rate was second-to-last. The Packers were looking as though Greg Joseph was going to be their starter entering Week 1 but pivoted to Narveson after he ended up on the waiver wire on cut day.

Packers still looking for heir apparent to Mason Crosby

Crosby was with Green Bay for 16 seasons from 2007 to 2022. In his final years, his accuracy and length rapidly deteriorated. Over his last two years, he was 4-for-8 from 50+ and 10-for-15 from 40 to 49.

In 2023, the Packers used their sixth-round pick on Anders Carlson out of Auburn. It was a head-scratcher selection, considering he only made 26-of-38 over his last two seasons; that's just 68.4%. For context, two other kickers were drafted that year: Jake Moody (52-of-60, 86.7% in his last two years) and Chad Ryland (38-of-45, 84.4% in his last two years).

After botching a kick that could've sent them to the Super Bowl, the writing was on the wall as the Green Bay brought on Greg Joseph during the offseason for a kicker competition. Joseph was passed over for Narveson, who like Crosby, just doesn't have enough length and was never reliable enough. Head coach Matt LaFleur gave Narveson a not-so-serious sounding vote of approval before the season began.

“Yeah, I've seen enough to be confident in him,” LaFleur said Sunday. “If that's what you're asking: Do I have confidence in him? Absolutely.”

McManus spent the first nine years of his career with the Denver Broncos. His conversion rate dropped to 77.8% in the 2022 season, and he was not retained after his contract expired. The following year, he signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville.

The Packers host the Houston Texans in Week 7, a battle between two of the league's better teams. The contest kicks off Sunday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST.