Brandon McManus found himself in hot water over the offseason when he was accused of sexual assault during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Washington Commanders, who had signed McManus to a one-year contract in free agency, promptly released him as the NFL began an investigation into the matter.

It seemed like McManus' NFL career could be over, as the league takes these sorts of allegations very seriously. However, it was revealed on Monday that McManus would not be disciplined due to these accusations, with the reason being that there was not enough evidence to prove that he was guilty of what he was being accused of.

“There was insufficient evidence to support a finding that a violation of the personal conduct policy occurred. As always, if new evidence is presented it would be taken into consideration.” – Brian McCarthy, ESPN

Brandon McManus could find a new home in the NFL in the near future

McManus was accused of grinding against a pair of flight attendants during a Jaguars team flight, while also attempting to kiss one of them. However, the league stated that there was not enough evidence to implicate McManus, which has resulted in him avoiding any sort of discipline over this incident.

While the NFL noted they will keep an eye out for any potential updates here, teams across the league have taken note of the decision, with reports suggesting that McManus could find a new home in the NFL very soon. There's always going to be a need for good kickers in the game of football, and McManus has been one of the best throughout his career. While there's certainly a risk that new information could come to light that would result in the league changing their mind, McManus could be back in action sooner rather than later.