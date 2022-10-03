The Green Bay Packers have been chasing down the Chicago Bears throughout the 21st century. After pulling ahead in the all-time series between the two teams, the Packers have now caught the Bears in the all-time NFL standings with 785 victories.

The Packers have now won 785 games as a franchise, tying the Bears for the most by any franchise in NFL history. The Bears have been the NFL’s winningest franchise all by themselves since 1921. After 101 years, they’re now tied at the top. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2022

The Packers were victorious in their Week 4 home game with the New England Patriots, registering a 27-24 overtime triumph when PK Mason Crosby connected on a 31-yard field goal as time expired in the extra session.

The Bears dropped a 20-12 decision to the New York Giants, as they were unable to get into the end zone at any point in the game. Backup PK Michael Badgley connected on four FG attempts while playing in place of Cairo Santos, who missed the game for personal reasons.

Green Bay was heavily favored to defeat the Patriots, but New England put up an excellent battle with No. 3 quarterback Bailey Zappe in the lineup for the majority of the game. Zappe replaced backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who suffered a head injury. No. 1 quarterback Mac Jones was injured in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The victory was Green Bay’s third in a row following a Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears fell to 2-2, and have lost both road games this season.

The Bears are one of the two oldest franchises in the NFL — along with the Cardinals — while the Green Bay Packers are the third-oldest team. Both teams were founded in 1919, but the Packers did not start playing in the NFL until the 1921 season.

The Packers lead the all-time series between the two teams 104-95-6.