The Dallas Wings traded forward NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces for a 2027 first round pick on Monday. The move surprised many people around the WNBA world. Why trade a 24-year-old forward who had just been acquired this past offseason? A reliable source who is familiar with the situation shared tremendous insight into the potential reason for the trade with ClutchPoints.

In June, the Wings acquired Li Yueru from the Seattle Storm. With Luisa Geiselsoder and Teaira McCowan set to return from EuroBasket this week, Dallas had to make a difficult decision. Even if Smith wasn't traded, playing time at power forward and center was going to be challenging to find given the Wings' sudden increase in depth.

Yueru “rising” to go along with McCowan and Geiselsoder's “amazing” EuroBasket performances may have played a role in the Smith trade coming to fruition, the source said. The source also noted that the Aces needed added center depth and acquiring a 2027 first round pick was “very important” for Dallas. The trade seemingly made sense for the “rebuilding” Wings and an Aces team that is trying to get back on track in 2025.

The source's final thoughts on the matter provide terrific analysis of what the Wings were potentially trying to accomplish.

“(Smith) may win a championship with Vegas,” the source told ClutchPoints. “She is championship caliber… But Dallas is rebuilding and 2027 first round will be a historic help for our rebuild.”

Wings trade NaLyssa Smith in “rebuilding” move

The Wings believed in NaLyssa Smith. There is a reason they acquired her this past offseason. If Dallas was contending in 2025, perhaps Smith would not have been traded. However, Yueru and Geiselsoder seem to be in the Wings' future plans. McCowan offers valuable veteran experience.

Myisha Hines-Allen has endured ups and downs in 2025. She could emerge as a trade candidate, but Smith, who is only 24 while Hines-Allen is 29, held more value in a deal. As a result, the Wings acquired a 2027 first round pick, something they especially valued according to the source.

The plan is to build around Paige Bueckers. Dallas may have been hoping to compete before the season with Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington also on the roster. At the moment, though, this Wings team is just 5-13, a mark that has them sitting in last place in the Western Conference standings.

Ogunbowale and Carrington are also expected to enter unrestricted free agency after the 2025 campaign. The team's current long-term outlook is bright given the amount of young talent on the roster, but the short-term outlook doesn't scream “contender” with stars entering free agency soon.

Dallas focused on the future

Perhaps Dallas has an eye on a specific player in 2027. One has to imagine that Smith won't be the final player traded if the Wings are indeed committed to a rebuild. Landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft was a blessing to say the least, because if Ogunbowale departs in free agency (or is traded before the deadline this season), Dallas has a new star to build around for years to come in Bueckers.

One could argue that Smith should have been a player Dallas factored into the long-term outlook. The Wings clearly value Li Yueru and Luisa Geiselsoder's potential, however. Dallas appreciates what Teaira McCowan offers as well, but she will enter unrestricted free agency after the 2025 season.

In the end, the NaLyssa Smith trade indicates that Dallas has pivoted to the future. The Wings want to build a team that can contend in the long-term as opposed to going all in for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.