Packers’ nightmare season continues with new low in Aaron Rodgers era

The Green Bay Packers are on the decline with Aaron Rodgers, and while some might think that’s an overreaction, the odds say it isn’t.

Ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills, the Packers reached a new low when it comes to the betting odds. As Pro Football Talk reported, for the first time in the Aaron Rodgers era, Green Bay is considered as a double-digit underdog.

The Bills are 10.5 favorites to win, which speaks volumes of how much the Packers are struggling. After starting the 2022 campaign with a 3-1 record, they have now lost three straight and looking nowhere near the title contenders everyone expected them to be.

While there have been other instances when Green Bay was a double-digit underdog, Pro Football Talk noted that it all came in games when Rodgers was sidelined: in 2010 against the New England Patriots and 2017 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills are 5-1 on the season, so it’s no surprise why they are considered as heavy favorites. Not to mention that they boast both a top-rated offense and defense.

With the Packers struggling offensively, it’s indeed hard to see them being able to get anything going against the Bills. It shouldn’t help that Aaron Rodgers himself is not bringing much confidence to his teammates after saying that those players who are making plenty of mistakes on the field shouldn’t be playing.

The Packers play the Bills on Sunday. It should still be a highly anticipated affair given the star power of Rodgers and Jones, but with the way Green Bay is playing, fans can only hope for the best.