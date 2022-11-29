Published November 29, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Week 12’s primetime game ended sourly for the Green Bay Packers as they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 40-33 on Sunday. The Eagles’ offensive onslaught proved too much for the Packers to stop, as they tallied a historic total of 363 rushing yards. In the aftermath of the loss, the Packers will regroup and have plenty to go over in practice this week, particularly on the defensive side, ahead of Week 13. Despite the poor showing, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Monday that defensive coordinator Joe Barry is not to blame, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Per Silverstein, LaFleur said he would not consider taking play-calling duties away from Barry. However, regardless of the vote of confidence from LaFleur, Barry and the Packers’ defense have not done much in the 2022 NFL season to inspire much confidence. According to Pro Football Reference, the Packers have allowed the tenth-most points per game (23.6) and boast the 13th-worst red zone conversion rate (57.5%) this season.

The issues on the defensive side of the ball certainly have not helped, as the Packers now sit in third place in the NFC North with a 4-8 record. Though a playoff berth is still technically possible, their odds are so minuscule now that even one more loss virtually erases their hopes. So the question now becomes, will Joe Barry survive as the defensive coordinator of the Packers? This will be a storyline worthy of following as we approach the conclusion of the regular season.