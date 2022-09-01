Internet sleuths wager they found one of Aaron Rodgers’ Percocet-fueled games

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently joined Joe Rogan on his podcast again. During their time together, Rodgers admitted to playing NFL games while under the influence of Percocet. Perks, as they are more commonly known, are pain killers used to help minor to severe pain in the body.

Of course, once this news got out internet sleuths were scouring to find the game or games Rodgers was referencing. It did not take long for them to come to a conclusion either.

On September 9th, 2018, the Packers hosted their division rival, the Chicago Bears. Rodgers struggled mightily in the first half and Green Bay found themselves trailing 20-3 at one point. However, the second half we saw a different Rodgers. He played terrific and led the Packers all the way back for a 24-23 victory.

After the game, Rodgers was being interviewed and talked about his knee being hurt. He went in on how it was affecting his play, but the doctors took a look and he felt like a different person in the second half.

-10000 this is one of the times Aaron Rodgers played on Percocet "My knee"

It is very possible he might have been playing on Percocet that night. You could visibly see the pain he was in during the first half. He even mentioned barely being able to put weight on his leg. Of course, this is obviously conjecture.

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to controversy. The NFL was lit on fire upon the revelation of his misgiving surrounding his vaccination status. That prompted discussions around the league and at water coolers across the country.

But the fact of the matter is Rodgers is one of the most talented players in NFL history. With that level of skill comes some leniency. It appears he might be getting some here again.