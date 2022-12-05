By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers took down Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, moving to 5-8 on the season.

During the game, Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown led the game in receiving yards. He finished the day with three receptions for 85 receiving yards. This included a 56-yard reception while being covered by Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Following the game, Jaire Alexander was asked about the play made by St. Brown, his former Packers teammate. He didn’t hold back in his answer,

“Nothing. Man, he a scrub. I can’t believe I let him catch that on me. But hat’s off to him because he did make a good catch,” Alexander said, via The Athletics Matt Schneidman.

Now, just one day later, St. Brown has stated that Jaire Alexander has apologized for his comments.

Via The Chicago Tribunes Colleen Kane:

“Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown said Packers CB Jaire Alexander texted him to apologize for his postgame comments, which included calling St. Brown “a scrub.” “It was probably heat of the moment for him,” St. Brown said. “I don’t take anything personal. It is what it is.”

There appears to be no bad blood between Alexander and St. Brown, with the veteran cornerback reaching out to the wide receiver. St. Brown also seems to have taken the apology based on his response.

While these two teams are done lining up against each other, it could prove to be a talking point next season when they face off. As always, the Bears and Packers have once again found a way to make things interesting.